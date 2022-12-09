PHILIPSBURG — The 2nd annual Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament at Philipsburg-Osceola got off to a fast start on Friday night with Harmony squeaking past Curwensville 44-39 in the first game.
In the second game, the host Lady Mounties rallied from a 17-4 deficit to down Moshannon Valley 26-18.
The Lady Mounties will face the Lady Owls in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. today, while the Lady Tide will take on the Damsels in the consolation game at 3 p.m.
In the first game, Harmony’s Jaylee Beck scored 21 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and had eight steals.
Teammate Sydney Winings added 12 points and six rebounds, while Jessalyn Schneider had 10 rebounds and four points.
Harmony led 10-6 after one quarter, with 8 points coming from Beck.
Curwensville outscored the Lady Owls 11-10 in the second quarter to cut it to 20-17 at the half.
The two teams played even in the third quarter, with the Lady Tide getting four points each from Addison Butler and Karleigh Freyer.
Eight of Harmony’s points came from Winings in the frame.
Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz got hot in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Tide couldn’t neutralize Beck, who had two more steals for layups in the frame.
Pentz finished the night with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Freyer had 12 points and five rebounds.
Brooklynn Price added eight rebounds and six points.
The Lady Tide finished the game off on a 6-2 run.
In the second game of the night, Moshannon Valley took a big lead at the half with its suffocating defense.
The Damsels led 15-4 at the break, largely in part to an 11-1 run in the second quarter.
Madison McCoy had seven of those points, while Riley Wharton had four.
Philipsburg-Osceola had just one basket at the break, a three-pointer from Maddy Malinich.
But the Lady Mounties righted the ship after the half, going on a 12-2 run in the third quarter that cut the Damsels’ lead to 17-16.
Khendyl Sharer had six of those points, while Malinich had another three and Emily Gustkey had a bucket off the bench.
The key for P-O was the implement of the press and the fact that they outrebounded the Damsels 38-27.
Moshannon Valley had just one basket in the second half, a third-quarter jumper by McCoy.
Philipsburg-Osceola closed out the game on a 10-1 run, setting the final at 26-18.
Sharer finished with 12 rebounds and eight points, while Malinich had eight points and five rebounds.
Lily Warlow had seven rebounds and six points.
The second day of the tournament starts this afternoon at 3.
Harmony—44
Winings 5 0-0 12, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Passmore 1 0-0 2, Beck 8 5-8 21, Schneider 2 0-0 4, Fry 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 5-8 44.
Curwensville—39
Pentz 5 0-0 10, Butler 4 0-2 9, Freyer 5 2-6 12, Price 3 0-0 6, Wischuck 0 0-0 0, Passmore 1 0-0 2, Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 2-8 39.
Three-pointers: Winings 2, Fry. Butler.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 10 10 10 14—44
Curwensville 6 11 10 12—39
Moshannon Valley—18
Demko 1 1-2 3, Martin 0 0-0 0, McCoy 3 3-7 9, Clarkson 1 0-0 2, Berg 0 0-0 0, Wharton 2 0-2 4, Mihalko 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 4-11 18.
Philipsburg-Osceola—26
Potter 0 1-2 1, Thorp 0 0-0 0, Sharer 3 2-4 8, Malinich 3 0-0 8, Minarchick 0 0-0 0, Wood 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Warlow 2 3-4 6, Gustkey 1 1-2 3. Totals: 8 7-12 26.
Three-pointers: Malinich 2.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 4 11 2 1—18
P-O 3 1 12 10—26