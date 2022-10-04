If there was a Pittsburgh-themed spin-off of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” maybe it would be called “Growing Up Tomlin.”
There’s about a 1,000% chance you know who Mike Tomlin is, and odds are you know about his wife, Kiya, a very successful fashion designer and small business owner. And then there are their two boys, Dino and Mason, both of whom have followed in dad’s footsteps and are Division I football players (Dino at Boston College, Mason at Columbia).
But did you know there’s a third Tomlin sibling? Yes, and despite being a member of such a high-profile family, Shady Side Academy junior Harley Tomlin is somehow still flying well under the radar.
“I think it’s honestly much different than my brothers because they lived in the football world, so I honestly feel like people don’t even know I exist, which is kind of funny,” Harley said, laughing.
Sure, Harley is a Steelers fan and gets to as many games as she can, but she has taken a much different route athletically. Just like Harley-Davidson is a premium brand of motorcycle, Harley Tomlin is a premium kind of gymnast.
So much so that this 16-year-old has accepted a scholarship offer to join one of the top college gymnastic programs in the country.
Harley Tomlin is a soft spoken teen and outstanding student who was vaulted into gymnastics at an early age.
“My mom had me in ‘mommy and me’ classes since I could walk,” said Tomlin, who is 5 feet 2.
Mike Tomlin might have a deep background in football, but Kiya Tomlin’s past includes being a successful gymnast. She competed in college at William & Mary, which is where the couple met.
Their daughter will soon be a college gymnast, as well. Last Friday, Harley verbally committed to the University of Georgia.
The “Gymdawgs” have won a record 10 NCAA championships and have qualified for the NCAA tournament each of the past 11 seasons.
No one is more familiar with Tomlin’s gymnastics exploits than Lindsey Stancil, owner of X-Cel Gymnastics in Cranberry Township. Stancil, who is in her 25th year of coaching, has served as Tomlin’s coach since the latter joined the club when she was 9 years old ( Shady Side Academy does not have a school team). When Stancil first met with Harley and her parents, mom and dad told Stancil something that she still remembers to this day.
“What they said was, ‘We want our daughter to know what it’s like to have to earn everything she gets,’” Stancil recalls.
And earn she has. Tomlin trains five days a week, putting in about 20-25 hours of training each week, she said. She’s considered a “Level 10” gymnast — the highest level one can achieve — and has competed in that class since 2019.
Tomlin is considered a four-star recruit and one of the top 25 juniors in the country.
Back in May, Tomlin placed third in the beam and 13th in the all-around at the USA Gymnastics Development Program National Championships in Mesa, Ariz.
“She’s so good at everything,” Stancil said. “I think her strength is her calmness. She’s very calm, very poised. What shines through is her love for gymnastics.”
And then there’s the work ethic.
“The apple does not fall far from the tree,” added Stancil, who also coaches Chloee Hoke, a senior at North Allegheny and daughter of former Steeler Chris Hoke. Like dad, Chloee will compete collegiately at BYU.
Tomlin laughed when asked if her dad has much knowledge of gymnastics.
“He likes to pretend he knows a lot, but his knowledge is kind of limited,” said Harley, who also tried soccer and track growing up.
Georgia had been Tomlin’s dream school, so when it offered last Thursday, Tomlin didn’t need much time to make a decision. After talking it over with her parents and Stancil, Tomlin phoned Georgia coach Courtney Kupets Carter the very next day to relay her the news.
“She was excited and surprised,” said Tomlin. “She wasn’t expecting me to accept that soon. She was looking for a timeline of when I was going to make a decision, but I already did.”
Tomlin, accompanied by her mom, took an official visit to Georgia last month, a trip that included them watching the top-ranked Georgia football team take on Kent State. Tomlin had previously taken an official visit to Minnesota, and said she also considered Penn State and Cal-Berkeley.
Academically, Tomlin said she is thinking about majoring in business or fashion design. She said she enjoys sewing, a hobby that has led her to assist her mom with orders from time to time.
Asked who her favorite Steelers player is, Tomlin said rookie wide receiver George Pickens, which makes perfect sense.
“I just think he’s my favorite because he went to Georgia, so I’m just going with that,” she said.
Stancil has coached many elite high school gymnasts in her career, and she said she expects Tomlin to have an excellent college career.
“I think her best is yet to come,” Stancil said. “She has not hit her peak yet.”
Yes, Harley Tomlin sure does exist, and she’s certainly one to keep an eye on moving forward.