Suggested Scripture(s): Psalms 103:13; Luke 15:11-32
Below is a tribute written for Father’s Day by the late Frank Taylor, an amateur poet of sorts who was also the editor of the church newsletter in the congregation Katie and served many years ago in Denison, Texas.
He would occasionally include one of his poems or prose in the monthly newsletter that might apply to a specific season or event at the time.
I think the words below that Frank wrote for Father’s Day could also apply for grandfathers, uncles, church program leaders, teachers, coaches, scout leaders, or any male role model, for that matter, that enables our children to know they are valued, protected, and loved.
Happy Father’s Day!
Mender of toys,
Leader of boys,
Changer of fuses,
Kisser of bruisers,
Bless him, dear Lord.
Mover of couches,
Soother of ouches,
Pounder of nails,
Teller of tales,
Reward him, O Lord.
Hanger of screens,
Counselor of teens,
Fixer of bikes,
Chastiser of tykes,
Help him, O Lord.
Raker of leaves,
Cleaner of eaves,
Dryer of dishes,
Fulfiller of wishes,
Bless him, O Lord.
Amen.