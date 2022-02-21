Clearfield swimmer Hannah Salvatore Trinidad has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 12. Trinidad was instrumental in the Lady Bison’s win over DuBois Feb. 7, winning the 100 breast and swimming on the victorious 200 medley relay. She was also third in the 100 fly to help Clearfield sweep the event.
“Hannah is an incredibly hard worker who has steadily improved leaps and bounds over the past four years,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “She has come through for her team in many clutch situations this season. Voted team captain by her teammates, Hannah is a great role model for all student-athletes.”