West Branch softball player Hannah Betts has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 8.
Betts helped the Lady Warriors go 3-1 during the week, going 7-for-13 with three runs scored and three RBIs. She was 3-for-3 against Williamsburg, 2-for-3 against Tyrone and scored the game-winning run in a comeback victory over Mount Union.
“Hannah is one of our senior leaders, and the work she put in during the off-season and preseason is really paying off at the plate for us,” Lady Warrior head coach Dan Betts said. “She has been solid in the lineup with some key hits and came up big defensively for us as well.”