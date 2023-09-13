ALTOONA — The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference Championships in girls golf was held on Tuesday at the Park Hills Country Club in Altoona with golfers from both Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola competing.
Two Progressland golfers, P-O’s Maddyx Hampton and Clearfield’s Hailey Miles, finished in the top 10 at the event.
Hampton was sixth on the day after shooting a 104, while Miles was ninth with a round of 106.
Hollidaysburg’s Crosby Denis was the winner, shooting the low round of 79.
The Lady Tigers had three golfers in the top 10, while Westmont Hilltop had two.
Clearfield returns to action on Oct. 2 at the District 9 Championships at Bavarian Hills Golf Course in St. Marys.
Philipsburg-Osceola returns to the Park Hills Country Club on Sept. 18 for the Operation Our Town Tournament.
LHAC Championships
Top Ten
1. Crosby Dennis, Hollidaysburg, 79. 2. Jazmine Boland, Central Cambria, 99. 2. Alexis Peacock, Hollidaysburg, 99. 4. Lucy Carles, Hollidaysburg, 100. 4. Nora Mullen, Westmont Hilltop, 100. 6. Kylee Yoder, Bishop Carroll, 103. 7. Maddyx Hampton, Philipsburg-Osceola, 104. 7. Aimee Smith, Forest Hills, 104. 9. Hailey Miles, Clearfield, 106. 10. Sophia Buday, Westmont Hilltop, 109. 10. Kiya Thomas, Penn Cambria, 109.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola
golfers
Olivia Hutton, 114. Baylie Vroman, 130. Madeline Bainey, 143.
Other Clearfield golfers
Rowan Mattern 138.