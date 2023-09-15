District 6
Mifflinburg 43, Central Mountain 33
Central 41, Bellwood-Antis 20
Richland 35, Bishop McCort 16
Juniata Valley 27, Claysburg-Kimmel 6
Central Cambria 20, Johnstown 0
United Valley 46, Homer-Center 14
Purchase Line 26, Northern Cambria 20, OT
Bald Eagle Area 41, Tyrone 22
West Shamokin 52, Conemaugh Township 20
Chestnut Ridge 38, Forest Hills 31
River Valley 20, Cambria Heights 14
State College 49, Altoona 7
Bishop Guilfoyle 53, Huntingdon 20
Hollidaysburg 33, Butler 13
Juniata 33, Newport 6
Marion Center 14, Portage 6
Lower Dauphin 20, Mifflin County 14
Penn Cambria 21, Bedford 19
District 9
Port Allegany 37, Cameron County 0
DuBois 25, Bradford 6
Union/AC Valley 12, Brockway 7
Brookville 47, Moniteau 28
Central Clarion 41, Punxsutawney 13
Smethport 33, Coudersport 26
Ridgway 26, Kane 14
Karns City 30, St. Marys 7
Otto-Eldred 57, Bucktail 48