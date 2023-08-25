District 6
Purchase Line 19, Cambria Heights 7
River Valley 28, Conemaugh Township 7
Richland 26, Penn Cambria 21
State College 49, Williamsport 20
Hollidaysbrug 21, Altoona 13
Bald Eagle Area 17, Bishop Guilfoyle 7
Bedford 27, Westmont Hilltop 21
Mifflin County 41, Central Mountain 6
Central 49, Bellefonte 0
Penns Valley 33, Bellwood-Antis 12
Central Cambria 15, Bishop McCort 10
Berlin 45, Claysburg-Kimmel 21
Portage 34, Conemaugh Valley 7
Forest Hills 47, Johnstown 0
Homer-Center 29, Marion Center 14
Mount Union 35, Tussey Mountain 6
United Valley 20, Northern Cambria 14
West Shamokin 40, Penns Manor 18
Cameron County 20, Union/AC Valley 19
Punxsutawney 44, Bradford 0
Central Clarion 49, Brookville 27
Coudersport 36, Keystone 0
Karns City 41, DuBois 36
Otto-Eldred 35, Elk County Catholic 22
St. Marys 20, Moniteau 0
Port Allegany 40, Ridgway 0
Redbank Valley 71, Smethport 7