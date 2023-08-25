District 6

Purchase Line 19, Cambria Heights 7

River Valley 28, Conemaugh Township 7

Richland 26, Penn Cambria 21

State College 49, Williamsport 20

Hollidaysbrug 21, Altoona 13

Bald Eagle Area 17, Bishop Guilfoyle 7

Bedford 27, Westmont Hilltop 21

Mifflin County 41, Central Mountain 6

Central 49, Bellefonte 0

Penns Valley 33, Bellwood-Antis 12

Central Cambria 15, Bishop McCort 10

Berlin 45, Claysburg-Kimmel 21

Portage 34, Conemaugh Valley 7

Forest Hills 47, Johnstown 0

Homer-Center 29, Marion Center 14

Mount Union 35, Tussey Mountain 6

United Valley 20, Northern Cambria 14

West Shamokin 40, Penns Manor 18

Cameron County 20, Union/AC Valley 19

Punxsutawney 44, Bradford 0

Central Clarion 49, Brookville 27

Coudersport 36, Keystone 0

Karns City 41, DuBois 36

Otto-Eldred 35, Elk County Catholic 22

St. Marys 20, Moniteau 0

Port Allegany 40, Ridgway 0

Redbank Valley 71, Smethport 7

Tags