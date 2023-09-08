District 6
Altoona 35 Mifflin County
West Perry 39, Juniata 21
Central Cambria 12, Bedford 7
Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, late
Richland at Westmont Hilltop, late
State College at Hollidaysburg, ppd.
Cambria Heights at Portage, late
Central Mountain 39, Shikellamy 32, OT
Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Bellefonte 6
Huntingdon 41, Bellwood-Antis 16
Chestnut Ridge 35, Bishop McCort 7
United Valley at Conemaugh Valley, late
Somerset 26, Johnstown 12
River Valley 42, Homer-Center 0
Northern Cambria 21, Marion Center 7
Penns Manor 34, Conemaugh Township 7
Bald Eagle Area 28, Penns Valley 23
Purchase Line 27, West Shamokin 0
Tyrone at Central, ppd.
District 9
Cameron County 40, Moniteau 26
Bradford 35, Otto-Eldred 12
Brookville 42, Keystone 20
Central Clarion 72, Union/AC Valley 0
Northern Bedford 30, DuBois 14
Elk County Catholic Bucktail
St. Marys 55, Kane 7
Karns City 35, Ridgway 14
Port Allegany 55, Smethport 0
Redbank Valley 50, Punxsutawney 27
Brockway 49, Coudersport 6