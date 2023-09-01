Week 2

District 6

Berlin 38. Mount Union 7

Penns Valley 27, Bedford 13

Purchase Line 38, River Valley 16

United Valley 27, West Shamokin 12

Bald Eagle Area 35, Central Cambria 0

Richland 35, Huntingdon 0

Downingtown East 28, State College 26

Altoona 35, Alderdice 21

Cambria Heights 39, Marion Center 7

Central 47, Somerset 6

Allegany 30, Hollidaysburg 26

Selinsgrove 38, Juniata 8

Mifflin County 23, Shikellamy 6

Portage37, Conemaugh Township 34

Tussey Mountain 45, So. Huntingdon 0

Central Mountain 48, Bloomsburg 13

Chestnut Ridge 34, Bellefonte 6

Westmont Hilltop 14, Bellwood-Antis 6

No. Bedford 34, Claysburg-Kimmel 0

No. Cambria 42, Conemaugh Valley 0

Tyrone 35, Johnstown 0

Penns Manor 42, Homer-Center 35

Juniata Valley 21, North Star 20

District 9

Cameron County 14, Smethport 0

Bradford 34, Coudersport 12

Struthers 48, Brookville 7

Central Clarion 57, Port Allegany 6

Punxsutawney 57, Kane 6

Redbank Valley 35, Karns City 6

Otto-Eldred 59, Sheffield 21

Brockway 14, DuBois 13, OT

