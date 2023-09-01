Week 2
District 6
Berlin 38. Mount Union 7
Penns Valley 27, Bedford 13
Purchase Line 38, River Valley 16
United Valley 27, West Shamokin 12
Bald Eagle Area 35, Central Cambria 0
Richland 35, Huntingdon 0
Downingtown East 28, State College 26
Altoona 35, Alderdice 21
Cambria Heights 39, Marion Center 7
Central 47, Somerset 6
Allegany 30, Hollidaysburg 26
Selinsgrove 38, Juniata 8
Mifflin County 23, Shikellamy 6
Portage37, Conemaugh Township 34
Tussey Mountain 45, So. Huntingdon 0
Central Mountain 48, Bloomsburg 13
Chestnut Ridge 34, Bellefonte 6
Westmont Hilltop 14, Bellwood-Antis 6
No. Bedford 34, Claysburg-Kimmel 0
No. Cambria 42, Conemaugh Valley 0
Tyrone 35, Johnstown 0
Penns Manor 42, Homer-Center 35
Juniata Valley 21, North Star 20
District 9
Cameron County 14, Smethport 0
Bradford 34, Coudersport 12
Struthers 48, Brookville 7
Central Clarion 57, Port Allegany 6
Punxsutawney 57, Kane 6
Redbank Valley 35, Karns City 6
Otto-Eldred 59, Sheffield 21
Brockway 14, DuBois 13, OT