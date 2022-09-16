District 6

Bellwood-Antis 53, Everett 6

Penn Cambria 39, Bishop Guilfoyle 34

Northern Garrett, Md. 50, Mount Union 21

Cambria Heights 54, Marion Center 14

Penns Manor 43, River Valley 14

Central 39, Forest Hills 16

Chestnut Ridge 50, Central Cambria 28

Portage 35, Purchase Line 14

Mifflinburg 35, Central Mountain 7

Richland 21, Westmont Hilltop 14

Juniata Valley 28, Claysburg-Kimmel 12

Northern Cambria 21, United Valley 13

Butler 40, Hollidaysburg 20

Bishop McCort 29, Johnstown 7

West Shamokin 56, Homer-Center 50

State College 55, Altoona 14

Tussey Mountain 22, Huntingdon 6

Bald Eagle Area 42, Penns Valley 27

Juniata 36, Newport 0

Tyrone 37, Bellefonte 7

District 9

Elk County Catholic 57, Sheffield 0

Kane 48, Ridgway 27

Karns City 14, St. Marys 6

Redbank Valley 42, Keystone 7

Otto-Eldred 52, Bucktail 32

DuBois 49, Bradford 20

Union/AC Valley 26, Brockway 20

Brookville 7, Moniteau 0

Port Allegany 46, Cameron County 0

Central Clarion 45, Punxsutawney 7

Coudersport 16, Smethport 0

