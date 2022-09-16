District 6
Bellwood-Antis 53, Everett 6
Penn Cambria 39, Bishop Guilfoyle 34
Northern Garrett, Md. 50, Mount Union 21
Cambria Heights 54, Marion Center 14
Penns Manor 43, River Valley 14
Central 39, Forest Hills 16
Chestnut Ridge 50, Central Cambria 28
Portage 35, Purchase Line 14
Mifflinburg 35, Central Mountain 7
Richland 21, Westmont Hilltop 14
Juniata Valley 28, Claysburg-Kimmel 12
Northern Cambria 21, United Valley 13
Butler 40, Hollidaysburg 20
Bishop McCort 29, Johnstown 7
West Shamokin 56, Homer-Center 50
State College 55, Altoona 14
Tussey Mountain 22, Huntingdon 6
Bald Eagle Area 42, Penns Valley 27
Juniata 36, Newport 0
Tyrone 37, Bellefonte 7
District 9
Elk County Catholic 57, Sheffield 0
Kane 48, Ridgway 27
Karns City 14, St. Marys 6
Redbank Valley 42, Keystone 7
Otto-Eldred 52, Bucktail 32
DuBois 49, Bradford 20
Union/AC Valley 26, Brockway 20
Brookville 7, Moniteau 0
Port Allegany 46, Cameron County 0
Central Clarion 45, Punxsutawney 7
Coudersport 16, Smethport 0