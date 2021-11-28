The Phillies’ offseason quest to rebuild their bullpen will not include Héctor Neris, because the franchise’s all-time strikeout leader among relief pitchers signed Saturday with Houston.
The deal, which was first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia, is worth $17 million over two years.
Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said earlier this month that he would like to retain Neris, but not as his closer. Finding a closer, Dombrowski said, is his No. 1 priority and indicated that the team would also add a couple of high-leverage relievers to supplement their bullpen.
Neris, who pitched eight seasons for the Phillies after signing for $17,000 as a teenager in the Dominican Republic, will go elsewhere.
The Phillies have yet to make a major transaction this offseason and may not do much before the league’s pending lockout, which is set to begin on Dec. 2 and freeze player movement when the collective bargaining agreement expires.
But they still have plenty of needs as they must find two outfielders, determine who are their starting third baseman and shortstop, and add starting pitcher depth along with finishing their bullpen.
Neris thrived last summer after being removed from the closer’s role as he posted a 2.51 ERA over his final 40 appearances, 33 of which were scoreless. His final pitch with the Phillies — a signature splitter in the season finale — earned him career strikeout No. 521, eclipsing Ron Reed for the most by a Phillies reliever.
“My eyes started to cry,” Neris said after the game. “I don’t know how to explain to you the emotion I felt.”
Neris, who was the team’s longest tenured player, led the bullpen last season with 74 appearances.
He was credited with seven of the team’s franchise-record 34 blown saves, 59% of which were by pitchers who are no longer with the team.
The Phillies return just five — Jose Alvarado, Connor Brogdon, Sam Coonrod, Ranger Suarez, and Bailey Falter — of last season’s 10 most used relievers.
But Suarez enters 2022 in the rotation and Falter could return to being a starter, meaning the bullpen will have heavy turnover after last season.