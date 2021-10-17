In honor of Roland Welker’s big million dollar win on the tv show Alone, we have decided to rerun the first story we ran on the outdoorsman in our 2013 Hunting Tab.
GLEN RICHEY — There aren’t a lot of people that can say they’ve reached the pinnacle in their profession.
While Shiloh native Roland Welker has spent nearly the last 20 years guiding hunts in the Alaska wilderness, it’s much more than being the best at what he does — it’s way of life.
A 1989 Clearfield graduate, Welker spent his childhood in the heart of Appalachia and credits a lot of his career successes from the experiences he had throughout his youth.
From an early age, Walker preferred the outdoors to organized sports, and the love of the wilderness led him to a career that most only dream about — or see in movies or in television.
“I was between 8 and 11 when I started doing skinning,” said Welker. “It wasn’t like I went up (to Alaska) green. Clearfield County had a lot to do with my apprenticeship when I went up to the north.
“All the ground work was laid here in Clearfield. This is a pretty neat place. I had to go to a lot of other places just to realize what we have here.”
And what Clearfield County had to prepare Welker for the challenges in the untamed atmosphere in Alaska allowed him to become one of the most sought-after guides in the country.
Welker had guided hunters from anywhere between Wisconsin to Oklahoma to even Karthaus, and most of his clients make return trips to relive the experience the Red Devil, Alaska resident provides.
Hunters have ben led to kills of every animal imaginable, from moose to caribou to elk to grizzly bears.
The most prized trophy, however, is that of the Dall sheep. Naturally, Welker has a penchant for leading successful hunts on those, too.
“That’s the most expensive trophy in North America,” Welker said. “I went up there working for other outfitters, but they didn’t hunt sheep. I put in my apprentice years hunting moose, caribou and then the grizzly bears.
“The way I got my sheep experience was, I charted an aircraft and spent a bunch of money just flying in the mountains.
“I’d get out and camp a few days and just figured out where I wanted to be. There are other outfitters in there, too, and they made things hot for me for a number of years. In the end, I just outhunted them. I got really good at judging and killing and bringing out trophy Dall sheep.”
Welker’s living isn’t strictly the product of his guided hunts, as he has also mined for gold and trapped martens, which are what the most luxurious furs are made from.
Martens, Welker says, are worth $100 apiece. Welker is so adept at trapping the animal that he turned in a $16,000 profit one haul.
“Anything that I can get a hold of up there, I’ll sell,” said Welker. “I make my living selling trophies, selling dead animals, selling hides ... It was all really easy for me. I’m just made to do that.”
Even though he was highly successful trapping, Welker’s guiding ability is what drew hunters from all across the lower 48 states.
Not only did he have the land scouted prior to hunts, but Welker also handled the processing and transportation of the trophies.
Welker carries 25-pound bags for the capes, and only needs his pocket knife and a handsaw to take care of the bagged animal.
After cutting the animal into 8-10 parts, Welker then hauls each piece on his back to the area where it can be transported by the plane.
“Hiking this uphill is the ultimate conditioning,” Welker said. “You can’t train for this stuff.
Any training you do will help, but you can’t duplicate it. It’s that brutal. Hill climbing is the hardest thing you can do, even without a pack.
“All of it comes out on my back, everything — the moose, the bears. Al lot of the kills are in the valley, and we’ve got to bring it up on their where the airplane can land. Most people pack them arm-up, but I started, innovated packing them arm-down so I can sit. I’m bringing it all uphill.
“The trophy handling is a real important part of the guided hunt. It’s all cleaned with my pocket knife — brain picked, palate taken out — and it’s ready to be hanging on the wall. All I need is my knife and my handsaw because you have to be able to handle that trophy without refrigeration or freezing. There is a lot to it.”
The clintele Welker has accumulated is a far cry from where he started as a 24-year-old in the early 1990s.
Upon graduating high school, Welker admittedly hit the party scene hard.
So hard, in fact, that he lost his driver’s license on five different occasions — including a five-year suspension.
Welker suffered other consequences, as his first marriage ended in divorce. It was then that Welker’s life-long dream of moving to Alaska really began to take shape.
“Ever since I was a small boy, I had wanted to go,” said Welker. “In high school and my late teens, I hit the girl-party stage and I really rolled with that.
“I kind of lost sight of the Alaska dream. After my first marriage (ended in) divorce, I was on the road and picked up Sports and Field magazine. They had just opened the Dalton Highway ... so it was big news in the sports magazines.
“I had just gotten divorced and was (mad) at the worked, and I said, ‘I’m going to do my Alaska deal right now.’ ... I loaded up my guns, my tents — you name it.”
Welker worked his first summer changing truck tires before really delving into his passion.
In his first winter, Welker worked doing odd jobs for outfitter Wayne Woods, ranging from cutting firewood, skinning the animal and shuttling equipment.
Welker’s work for Woods allowed him to get his foot in the door in a tight-knit community.
Red Devil had a population of roughly 35 when Welker moved there. In his 20 years, Welker has seen the number drop to just 17.
Since taking up residency, Welker has had several brushes with death, whether being from animals or the planes that fly him from Anchorage to the remote area along the Kuskokwim River that he now calls home.
At 42, Welker is remaining in the state less and less, as his hunts are primarily held in August and September. With the dropping population, it isn’t hard to fathom that young guides aren’t popping up regularly.
“If there’s a young man that reads this and really takes to it, it’s there,” Welker said. You could go up there and do it. I’d encourage any young man that was real passionate about the woods (to look into it because) there’s a career there.
“There’s nobody young showing up there to do it. Whenever I showed up, people got excited because here was a 24-year-old showing up.
“We’re going on 20 years now, and I haven’t seen anybody like me show up. It’s wide open. A young buck could go up and have it.”
While Welker debunked myths several stereotypes regarding those who live off the land, including the importance of beards, the most profound was that of what characteristics it takes to be a woodsman.
Most people would think of woodsmen as uneducated, but Welker is a passionate reader and has been published in numerous hunting and trapping magazines — in which he uses descriptive precise detail about his hunts and threats against his own mortality.
Welker also takes photographs and videos on his hunt, in addition to keeping a journal of his adventures.
“Everything up there is the opposite of what you’d never imagine,” Welker said.
“The traditional thought of a woodsman is somebody with no teeth and tobacco juice and don’t shave — that’s all false, too. The woodsman is pretty smart. He’s savvy.
“You couldn’t go to college enough to learn what I’ve learned traveling around this nation. I sit down with a piece of paper and a pen, and I write that out and send it to Fur-Fish-Game and they print it.”
In order to be as successful as he is, Welker had to master a lot of trades.
Welker, who’s personality is as big as that of the vast area he has come to know and love over the last 20 years, remains adamant that his roots prepared him for everything he has accomplished.
“I’m as close as you’re going to get to an Alaskan personality,” said Welker. “I’ve done all that stuff they do on TV and more. (My upbringing) in Clearfield County has been key.
“I never went to college, but I took all the skills I learned on the job sites and the stuff I did here to go and do all this. I’m rolling now.”