West Branch softball player Greysyn Gable has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 14.
Gable helped the Lady Warriors go 5-0 on the week, going 9-for-13 with five doubles, a home run, 11 runs scored and six RBIs.
“Greysyn has been solid for us both at the plate and with her defense,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “She has stepped in at our clean-up position and done very well this season with big hits for the team. She’s been solid behind the plate at catcher as well as third base when needed. Greysyn is a great player to coach because of her willingness to put the work in and the effort she puts into everything she does.”