CHICAGO — For the first time since 2009, when he signed with the Pirates as a 17-year-old, Gregory Polanco is in another MLB organization.
The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday evening that they had signed Polanco to a minor league deal, with the former Pirates outfielder expected to begin his American League career later this week with Class AAA Buffalo.
Although Polanco obviously won’t be on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster by Sept. 1, which is typically the cutoff date for playoff rosters, he can still play in the postseason for Toronto via petition to the commissioner’s office if Polanco is replacing someone on the injured list who has served the minimum amount of time (both the 10- and 60-day injured lists). The signing happened Aug. 31 because players must be in an organization at all to have a chance at playoff baseball.
Polanco did not produce enough with the Pirates to stick around with a team that entered Thursday 48-83. He hit somewhere near the Mendoza line all season and was well below it in 2020. The hopes that the Pirates and Polanco had for his future when he first signed and then when he was called up to the majors in 2014 slowly dissipated as Polanco suffered health setbacks and performance droughts.
So the Pirates opted to release him on Saturday. At that point, the Pirates wanted to provide more at-bats and opportunities to other players who could conceivably be around in the future.
“We feel like we got to the point where if we decided that he was not going to be playing, he was going to be on the bench, that it wouldn’t make sense for him to stay here, because for someone like that who’s been here for that a long a time, it’s just a tough position to be in, to not play, and for us it doesn’t make sense because it takes up a roster spot from somebody else we want to have a chance to play,” general manager Ben Cherington said on his radio show Sunday.
They also opted to release him when they did, in part, to give him a chance to join another team and possibly play meaningful baseball down the stretch.
With Polanco’s new deal in the minors, it’s unclear if he will get a chance at more MLB reps this season.
He will play in Class AAA and try to show what he can do in the month and change that remains in the season, but that opportunity could be as much of a tryout for next year in the Blue Jays organization as anything else.
Gonzo goin’ off
No baseball player anywhere is hotter than High-A Greensboro second baseman and Pirates 2020 first-round pick Nick Gonzales, who hit a walkoff, grand slam to lift the Grasshoppers to a 9-7 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Tuesday.
Gonzales went 3 for 5 with 7 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 2 home runs and a double. Coupled with his monster game Sunday, Gonzales is 7 for his past 12 with 15 RBIs, 5 home runs, a double and 7 runs scored.
The outburst continues a torrid August for the Pirates’ fourth-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Gonzales leads all MiLB hitters in total bases this month with 81. He’s also hitting .364 and has a 1.176 OPS in 24 games, which includes 10 doubles (tied for seventh) and 10 home runs (tied for third).
Among players with at least 100 plate appearances, only two have a higher OPS.