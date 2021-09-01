Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Warning for... Blair County in central Pennsylvania... Eastern Cambria County in central Pennsylvania... Southwestern Centre County in central Pennsylvania... South Central Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania... Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania... Southwestern Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania... Bedford County in south central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania... Fulton County in south central Pennsylvania... Northeastern Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania... * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 440 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing in portions of the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Altoona, State College, Huntingdon, Hollidaysburg, Tyrone, Bedford, Portage, Breezewood, Park Forest Village, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Roaring Spring, Mount Union, Stormstown, Lemont, Clearville, Bald Eagle, New Enterprise, Martinsburg and Lakemont. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&