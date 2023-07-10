BROOKVILLE — Familiar foes with yet another matchup set for Tuesday, the Brookville Grays and Clearfield Chiefs squared off for a pair of games to catch up with on the Federation League schedule Monday at McKinley Field.
The first game was a completion of a suspended game from June 13 that the Grays wound up winning 9-0. They led 4-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning almost four weeks ago.
Then in the second game, a makeup of their June 27 game, the Grays scored 10 runs in their first three at-bats and pulled away for an 11-3 win.
The Grays hiked their record to 9-4 while the Chiefs fell to 3-10. After Tuesday’s fourth and final meeting between the teams in the regular season, the Grays close out their schedule with a home makeup with Rossiter Wednesday and another home date with DuBois Thursday.
With three games left, the Grays go into Tuesday needing to win two of the final three to secure the No. 2 seed. Rossiter is 8-6 while first-place Sykesville can clinch the top seed outright with a win at home in Reynoldesville over Rossiter Tuesday.
The Federation League playoffs begin July 18 with the No. 4 and 5 seeds playing a best-of-three series with the winner getting the top seed, likely Sykesville. The Grays and Miners would be in the other semifinal series, a best-of-five set, starting as early as July 22.
Hunter Geer completed what he started back on June 13 in the first game Monday, finishing off a five-hitter with nine strikeouts along with four walks.
The Grays were leading 4-0 when the game resumed in the bottom of the fourth and Geer delivered a two-out double to re-start the scoring. The Grays batted around in the fifth for four more runs. Zayn Hargenrader was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Joey Lopez doubled in two runs with the fourth run scoring on a fielder’s choice groundout.
Chiefs starter Elijah Quick, who started the game on the initial date, took the loss. He was the pitcher when the game resumed and wound up going 4 1/3 innings, giving up all nine runs on six hits with one strikeout, two walks and three hit batters. Anthony Lopez pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.
Cole Bloom singled twice for the Chiefs. Hayvin Bumbarger doubled back on June 13.
The Grays put six of the first seven batters on base in the first inning of the second game to set the tone against Lopez, who started for the Chiefs, but left in favor of Quick who got the final two outs of the first with the Grays leading 4-0.
Hargenrader singled in a run, Cole Slaugenhoup singled in two runs and Lopez doubed in the fourth run of the first.
Brady Caylor, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in, doubled in one of the two second-inning runs.
The Grays made it 10-0 with four more runs in the third with Caylor singling in a run and Geer forcing home a run when he was hit by a pitch. Geer singled twice and scored four times in the nightcap, coming home for the Grays’ final run on Caylor’s second double in the fifth.
The Grays had 12 hits off four Chiefs pitchers — Blaise Roush singled twice off the bench — with Lopez getting the loss. Irvin and Will Domico also pitched for the Chiefs.
Geer struck out three and gave up a single in starting the first two innings of the second game with Jamison Rhoades going the final five to notch the decision. He gave up three runs, one earned, along with four hits and five walks while striking out four.
Domico singled and scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Bloom singled and scored in the seventh as did Shawn Quick who reached on an error.