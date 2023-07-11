After dropping both ends of a double header to Brookville on the road Monday, Clearfield fell to the Grays by a 7-2 decision at Lawrence Township Rec Park on Tuesday.
Hayden Rumsky and Hunter Rumsky each had two hits and an RBI for Post 6. Cole Bloom also had two hits and scored a run.
Colton Bumbarger pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the Chiefs, giving up just a hit, while walking one batter and striking out one.
Clearfield slipped to 3-11 with the loss.
Brookville—7
Geer cf 4320, B. Caylor 2b 4120, Wolbert lf 3012, Slaugenhop 1b 4023, O. Caylor 3b 3001, Lopez ss 4100, Carrier rf 4110, Buchner p 3000, Taylor 0000, Lyle c 3121. Totals: 32-7-10-7.
Clearfield—2
Bloom c 4120, Lopez ss 3000, Domico p 3000, Hu. Rumsky 2b 3021, Bumbarger 1b 3000, E. Quick cf 3110, Irvin 3b 3000, Mikesell lf 2020, Lutz lf 1000, Ha. Rumsky rf 3021, Wriglesworth eh 2000, G. Bumbarger p 1010. Totals: 30-2-10-2.
Score by Innings
Brookville 130 300 0—7 10 0
Clearfield 100 100 0—2 10 1
Error—Irvin. 2B—Slaugenhaup, B. Caylor. SAC—Buchner. SB—Geer 2.
Pitching
Brookville: Buchner—4 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Taylor—3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Domico—3+ IP, 5 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; G. Bumbarger—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Buchner. LP—Domico. Save—Taylor.