HARRISBURG — The application window is now open for grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires. This new funding will build on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Administration’s continued investment in communities across Pennsylvania.
Acting State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook noted volunteer fire companies’ service to communities close to home, adding that many volunteer firefighters often join DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry crews battling wildfires across the U.S.
Grant applications must be electronically submitted through DCNR’s grant website by 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11 . To expedite applications and decision-making processes, DCNR is accepting only online applications. Visit DCNR’s website for more information about the Volunteer Fire Assistance grants.
Local firefighting forces in rural areas or communities with fewer than 10,000 residents qualify for the aid, which is used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires. Grant recipients are selected based on vulnerability and adequacy of existing fire protection. The key objective is to better equip and train volunteers to save lives and protect property in unprotected or inadequately protected rural areas.
Priority will be placed on projects that include the purchase of wildfire suppression equipment and protective clothing. Grants also may be used for purchasing mobile or portable radios, installing dry hydrants, wildfire prevention and mitigation work, training wildfire fighters, or converting and maintaining federal excess vehicles provided to them by the department.
Local firefighting forces may receive grants up to $12,500. Aid is granted on a cost-share basis. Grants for any project during a fiscal year cannot exceed 50 percent of the actual expenditures of local, public, and private nonprofit organizations in the agreement.
In 2022, nearly $763,000 was awarded to 122 volunteer fire companies serving rural areas and communities where forest and brush fires are common. The grant program, offered through DCNR and paid through federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, has awarded more than $13 million since it began in 1982.