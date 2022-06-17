GRAMPIAN — Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming will open Wednesday, June 22, for four days full of family-friendly fun. The festival will end Saturday, June 25.
The 2022 theme is “Love Today-Hope for Tomorrow.”
Most activities are held at Grampian Community Park.
The festival is sponsored by Grampian-area churches and organizations.
Committee President Elaine Elensky encouraged the community to attend and support the festivities, food trucks and vendors.
“The committee has worked really hard to put together a festival that has something for everyone,” she said.
Each evening there will be free musical entertainment on the park’s bandshell stage. Wednesday, June 22, at 7 p.m., Christian band, On the Mend will perform. Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m., The SharpTones will provide music from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m., Scott Allegretto will offer his Elvis Presley tribute and at 8 p.m., country artist Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band will present a concert. Saturday, June 25, Sarah Whitaker will sing a variety of songs at 5 p.m.; Grampian Community Band, under the direction of Cindy Penvose, will perform at 7 p.m.; and at 8 p.m. Striped Maple Hollow will present a selection of old-time country, bluegrass and folk music.
Wednesday, June 22, a chicken and biscuits lunch will be available at St. Bonaventure Church’s social hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $8 per person. Meals may be eaten in or taken out.
The annual vespers service that officially opens the festival will also be held Wednesday, June 22. The Rev. Ben Clark of the Tri County Church is the speaker for the service.
Thursday, the Grampian Lions Club’s annual chicken barbecue will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Following the meal at 6:45 a.m., the club will present its annual citizen of the year award.
Last year, because no festival was held in 2020 due to COVID-19, the club presented both 2020 and 2021 awards. The 2020 recipient was the American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Post 632 Auxiliary. The 2021 recipient was Dr. Jilynn Hess of Mint Condition, Grampian.
Saturday, June 25, the annual parade, sponsored by Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co., will step off at 10 a.m. The route is state Route 729 near the entrance to Rails to Trails recreation path to the park on Main Street.
Also Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Minted Market will move its Strawberry Festival to the park. The event will feature fresh strawberries for sale, games for kids, local vendors and food trucks. Additional information is available at mintedfarmersmarket@gmail.com
The annual community Bible school will be held Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24, from 8:45 a.m. to noon at the CenClear preschool building, 178 Walltown Rd., Grampian.
Classes are available for children entering kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year through adult. The Bible school program will be held Friday, June 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the park’s bandshell.
Elensky said no fireworks will be presented this year. “Because of having a year off for COVID-19, the committee’s funds are limited and we just were unable to present a firework’s show this year,” Elensky said.