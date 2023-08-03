GRAMPIAN — A Grampian family is inviting the public to “stop and smell the flowers” as their 3-acre sunflower field continues to bloom this summer.
Melony and Ryan Verelli live at 311 Ross Road in Grampian, what was originally his grandparents’ –Gerald “Dick” and Lenore McDonald’s –family farm. The Verellis moved there just a year and a half ago to start building their canning and preserving kitchen business, “The Small Batch Kitchen.”
“Our goal is to help people see what’s available around them in the wild, that’s good to eat and good for you,” said Melony Verelli. “We also want to show people how to grow and preserve their own harvest. We want everyone to live better, healthier lives and be more self sufficient.”
The sunflower field, located right next to the store, is now open for the public to stop and take photos while experiencing the sunflowers in bloom. Current hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-9 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
There is just something beautiful and uplifting about being around sunflowers.
“I think people like to be surrounded by them,” Verelli said. “They are so beautiful, and you can’t help but smile while you’re in the middle of them.”
The bright yellow plants blooming throughout the field make for great photo opportunities for families, couples or anyone simply wanting to capture their magic.
“A single sunflower on its own is pretty, but an entire field in bloom for your eyes’ pleasure is truly something special,” Verelli said.
There is a path for people to follow, she noted, that loops around the entire field.
“We are just beginning, and we plan on having a sunflower field every year,” Verelli said.
In their first year, Verelli said they farm using the organic method only.
“Our sunflowers will be used in our herbal teas, and they will also be used to feed our animals,” Verelli said.
Starting their business has been a full-fledged family effort, Verelli noted. Similarly to a sunflower blooming, this is what she called the “rebirth of a family farm.”
“We feel so blessed to be working with Dick and Lenore’s children and grandchildren, as we resurrect their farm and build this business together,” she said.
Visitors are encouraged to stop into The Small Batch Kitchen shop while they are passing through, which currently offers items like freeze-dried herbal teas and canned items for sale.
“Our kitchen is not open for services yet. We’re still busy foraging and preserving what we’re bringing in,” Verelli said.
Follow The Small Batch Kitchen on Facebook for further updates.