In the June 9 edition of the Progressland High School baseball all-stars, West Branch pitcher Owen Graham’s capsule was missed in the story. He was one of three first team pitchers. We are running the capsule here and have updated the story to correct the mistake.
Pitcher: Owen Graham, West Branch — The senior lefty was money for the Warriors this season. In 10 appearances for West Branch, Graham went 6-3 with a team-leading 1.27 ERA. He threw 38 1/3 innings, allowing just seven earned runs with 51 strikeouts. He had two complete games and two shutouts. He earned wins against Williamsburg, Moshannon Valley twice, Harmony, Bellwood-Antis and Glendale. At the plate, Graham hit .283 with 15 hits, 13 runs scored and 11 RBIs. He had seven stolen bases and five doubles. This is his first time on the Progressland all-stars.