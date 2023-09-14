CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team knocked off visiting DuBois Thursday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course, edging them 184-188.
The Tide win snapped DuBois’ 38-match winning streak.
Conner Howell paced Curwensville with a 43, while teammates Trenton Best (46), Davis Fleming (46) and Grant Swanson (49) all fired sub-50 rounds.
DuBois’ Tyson Kennis and Brock Smith tied Howell for the low score.
“I’m really happy,” Curwensville head coach Mike Bookhamer said. “The kids did fantastic.”
The Golden Tide improved to 6-8 with the win.
Curwensville is back in action, traveling to DuBois for a rematch.
Curwensville—184
Conner Howell 43, Trenton Best 46, Davis Fleming 46, Grant Swanson 49. Others: Austin Gilliland 50, Connor Smay 53. Junior Varsity: Alex Murawski 55, Nick Williams 70.
DuBois—188
Tyson Kennis 43, Brock Smith 43, Mason Dinkfelt 51, Madix Clark 51. Others: Jacob McIntosh 57, Shae McMahon 59. Junior Varsity: Jack Statler 56, Andy McIntosh 63, Brandt Bash 65.