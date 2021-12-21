BELLWOOD — The Curwensville wrestling team defeated host Bellwood-Antis 39-27 on Tuesday.
The Tide split the number of contested bouts 4-4, but picked up three forfeit wins.
Chase Irwin (172), Jake Carfley (126) and Nik Fegert (145) all pinned their opponents. Logan Aughenbaugh (160) added a decision.
Damian Brady (106), Ryder Kuklinskie (132) and Mitchell Sutika (138) added forfeit wins.
Curwensville improved to 7-1 with the win.
The Golden Tide are back in action Jan. 6 at Moshannon Valley.
Curwensville 39,
Bellwood 27
152: Julius Diossa (BAH) over James Strong (CAH) (Fall 2:44) 160: Logan Augenbaugh (CAH) over Xander Shank (BAH) (Dec 6-0) 172: Chase Irwin (CAH) over Hunter Foor (BAH) (Fall 1:15) 189: Jason Pluebell (BAH) over Ethan Seigel (CAH) (Fall 2:32) 215: Ethan Norris (BAH) over Trenton Guiher (CAH) (Dec 7-5) 285: Aarron Laird (BAH) over Kaleb Lee (CAH) (Fall 1:55) 106: Damian Brady (CAH) over (BAH) (For.) 113: Shane Rachael (BAH) over (CAH) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Jake Carfley (CAH) over Nathan Rabenstein (BAH) (Fall 1:13) 132: Ryder Kuklinskie (CAH) over (BAH) (For.) 138: Mitchell Sutika (CAH) over (BAH) (For.) 145: Nik Fegert (CAH) over Ben Ritchey (BAH) (Fall 3:00).