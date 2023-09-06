IMLER — The Curwensville boys golf team took down host Claysburg-Kimmel 190-229 Wednesday at King Valley Golf Course.
Trenton Best led the Golden Tide with a 44. Davis Fleming shot a 48, while Conner Howell and Grant Swanson each carded 49s.
McConnellsburg’s Deacon Garland shot the low round with a 43. The Spartans, who shot a 182 as a team, only scored against the host Bulldogs.
Curwensville, which improved to 5-6 with the win, hosts Punxsutawney Monday.
Curwensville—190
Trenton Best 44, Davis Fleming 48, Conner Howell 49, Grant Swanson 49. Others: Austin Gilliland 55, Connor Smay 56. Junior Varsity: Alex Murawski 54, Logan Kunkle 62.
Claysburg-Kimmel—227
Simpson 49, Weyant 56, Backstrom 59, Irbana 65. Others: Ebersole 67.