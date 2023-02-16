CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville wrestling team finished out its dual meet season Thursday with a 36-24 victory over Brockway at Patton Hall.
The Golden Tide won four of the seven contested bouts and recorded three forfeit wins, while giving up one.
Logan Aughenbaugh and Chase Irwin had pins for Curwensville. Aughenbaugh bumped to 172 to notch a 39-second fall, while Irwin (189) earned his pin at 4:42.
Nik Fegert and Austin Gilliland each picked up hard-fought 1-points decisions. Fegert edged Colton Ross 4-3 in a battle of 139-pounders that both bumped to 145.
Gilliland scored a 5-point move in the third, reversing Gage Park to his back and holding on for the 7-6 win at 107.
Dylan Deluccia (127), J.D. Strong (152) and Alex Murawski (160) added forfeit wins for the Tide.
Curwensville finished the regular season with a record of 11-9.
The Golden Tide are back in action Feb. 24-25 at the District 9 class 2A Tournament at Clarion University.
Curwensville 36, Brockway 24
145—Nik Fegert, C, dec. Colton Ross, B, 4-3. (3-0).
152—J.D. Strong, C, won by forfeit. (9-0).
160—Alex Murawski, C, won by forfeit. (15-0).
172—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Jack Smith, B, 0:39. (21-0).
189—Chase Irwin, C, pinned Reese Stewart, B, 4:42. (27-0).
215—Seth Stewart, B, pinned Trenton Guiher, C, 3:44. (27-6).
285—Gavin Thompson, B, won by forfeit. (27-12).
107—Austin Gilliland, C, dec. Gage Park, B, 7-6. (30-12).
114—No bout.
121—Weston Pisarchick, B, pinned Damian Brady, C, 0:31. (30-18).
127—Dylan Deluccia, C, won by forfeit. (36-18).
133—Parker Pisarchick, B, pinned Ryder Kuklinskie, C, 2:42. (36-24).
139—No bout.