ALEXANDRIA — The Curwensville wrestling team took down host Juniata Valley 48-6 on Tuesday. The Golden Tide won seven of the eight contested bouts and picked up two forfeits.
Damian Brady (127), Ryder Kuklinskie (139), Nik Fegert (145), Logan Aughenbaugh (160) and Trenton Guiher (285) all recorded pins, while Jarett Anderson (172) and Chase Irwin (189) won by decision.
Austin Gilliland (107) and Alex Murawski (152) added forfeit victories.
Curwensville (1-0) is back in action Thursday at West Branch.
Curwensville 48, Juniata Valley 6
160—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Vincent Hoover, JV, 1:49. (6-0).
172—Jarett Anderson, C, dec. Kade Entriken, JV, 7-4. (9-0).
189—Chase Irwin, C, dec. Zack Dick, 6-0. (12-0).
215—No bout.
285—Trenton Guiher, C, pinned Tim Keller, JV, 1:15. (18-0)
107—Austin Gilliland, C, won by forfeit. (24-0).
114—No bout.
121—No bout.
127—Damian Brady, C, pinned Chase Bishop, JV, 1:09. (30-0).
133—Lucas Dick, JV, pinned Zeke Mayhew, C, 3:38. (30-6).
139—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, pinned Chris Gibson, JV, 5:09. (36-6).
145—Nik Fegert, C, pinned Julian McMahon, JV, 0:59. (42-6).
152—Alex Murawski, C, won by forfeit. (48-6).