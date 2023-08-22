BROOKVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team fell to host Brookville by two strokes Tuesday at Pinecrest Golf Club, dropping a 190-192 decision to the Raiders.
Trenton Best led the Golden Tide with a 43, which was the top score on the day as he edged Brookville’s Killian Radel by one.
Conner Howell added a 46 for Curwensville, which also got a 50 from Davis Fleming and a 53 by Grant Swanson.
Alex Murawski and Connor Smay also competed for the Tide, each shooting 57.
Curwensville, which dropped to 1-3, is back in action Thursday, hosting Claysburg-Kimmel at Eagles Ridge Golf Club.
Brookville—190
Killian Radel 44, Holden Shaffer 48, Rees Taylor 48, Ladd Blake 50. Others: Luke Burton 51, Burke Fleming 53.
Curwensville—192
Trenton Best 43, Connor Howell 46, Davis Fleming 50, Grant Swanson 53. Others: Alex Murawski 57, Connor Smay 57. Jayvee: Logan Kunkle 53, Danny Redding 60.