BROCKWAY — The Curwensville boys golf team dropped a 201-221 decision to host Brockway on Thursday.
Austin Gilliland led the Golden Tide with a 51. Landon Bailor (55), Davis Fleming (56) and Alex Murawski (59) also scored for Curwensville.
Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick recorded the low round with a 48, while Rover teammate Jacob Newcamp was a stroke behind.
Curwensville, which dipped to 2-5, is back in action Wednesday, hosting DuBois Central Catholic, Everett and Tussey Mountain at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
Brockway—201
Weston Pisarchick 48, Jacob Newcamp 49. Ryan Crawford 52, Chad Young 52. Others: Troy Johnson 56, Parker Pisarchick 57.
Curwensville—221
Austin Gilliland 51, Landon Bailor 55, Davis Fleming 56, Alex Murawski 59. Others: Conner Howell 62, Ayden Sutika 67.