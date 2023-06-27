Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.