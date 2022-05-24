The Pittsburgh Pirates have shown signs that a youth movement is coming, with Ben Cherington placing an emphasis on the development of their top prospects with an eye toward the future.
The Pirates general manager is making moves in the present, however, based on different criteria. Performance remains a priority, though consistent effort and the way players carry themselves are important factors when considering which minor leaguers to promote.
“We want to see young players get opportunity because they’ve earned it, because they’ve performed at a level at Triple-A or accomplished development goals and they’re doing the stuff off the field we’re asking them to,” Cherington said. “Obviously we’d like that to happen organically through earning that, performing and forcing their way on as opposed to because of injuries. But injuries are gonna happen. We know that. Sometimes that is the way opportunity opens up.”
Three prospects found opportunities to be promoted to the Pirates this week, when right-handed reliever Yerry De Los Santos was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday and righty starter Roansy Contreras and outfielder Cal Mitchell on Tuesday.
To make room on the 26-man roster for Contreras and Mitchell, the Pirates placed righty reliever Heath Hembree (right calf strain) on the 15-day injured list and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day IL. To make room on the 40-man roster for Mitchell, lefty reliever Cam Alldred was designated for assignment.
That Cherington has resisted the temptation to promote No. 1 prospect Oneil Cruz despite starting shortstop Kevin Newman being moved to the 60-day injured list with a groin injury has Pirates fans wondering what it will take for Cruz to get the call.
After making a strong major league debut in two games last October, Cruz didn’t help his cause with a slow start by slashing .197/.317/.366 with five doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 RBIs through 36 games. Cruz also showed a resistance to playing the outfield despite the Pirates’ pleas for the 6-foot-7, 220-pounder to become more versatile. Instead, the Pirates opted for rookies Rodolfo Castro and Diego Castillo.
“It comes back to what we talked about before with timing, just wanting to see some things checked off,” Cherington said. “Really feel good he’s heading in a really positive direction. He’s so important to us. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we would like to see him get opportunity in the major leagues and I believe we will in 2022. For right now, we feel, for a variety of reasons, that Rodolfo and Diego Castillo are here. Those are the right guys to get time at shortstop right now. We’ll continue to assess that.”