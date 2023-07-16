PITTSBURGH — Even as the chorus of boos continue to rain down whenever one of the Pirates’ catchers comes to the plate, general manager Ben Cherington remains content.
Speaking on his weekly radio show Sunday morning on 93.7 The Fan, Cherington expressed satisfaction with both usual starting catcher Austin Hedges and backup Jason Delay.
“We have great faith in Austin Hedges and Jason Delay,” Cherington said. “I think overall, it’s a good situation to be in.”
Cherington added that despite Hedges’ recent defensive struggles with throwing out would-be base stealers and seven errors, which are tied for third-most among all MLB catchers, the Pirates believe him still to be one of the ‘elite defensive catchers in the game.’ To Cherington’s point, Hedges remains a stellar pitch framer, but neither he nor Delay’s defensive contributions is what’s drawing the bulk of the ire these days.
From an offensive standpoint, neither catcher has been particularly impactful this season, and certainly not over the last two months and change. Since May 1, Hedges is hitting .184 and Delay not far behind with a .167 mark.
Among catchers who have gotten at least 50 plate appearances since the beginning of May, Delay and Hedges rank 56th and 57th, respectively, in Weighted Runs Created Plus. Only four catchers rate as worse hitters according to that metric, two of whom comprise the Cleveland Guardians’ catching tandem. After a hot start to the year, Delay’s season-long OPS is down to .688 while Hedges, who has produced a -1.1 WAR this year, is at an ice-cold. 453.
As many fans have vocalized on Twitter, PNC Park and through other avenues, there’s a possible solution currently residing in right field in Henry Davis. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft has only operated behind the plate for one MLB inning, getting some late-game action in the Pirates’ last series before the All-Star break.
Cherington noted that it takes longer for catchers to develop, normalize and stabilize relative to other positions. Even so, nearly two-dozen games into his MLB career, there could be an avenue for Davis to get more in-game catching reps in the near future.
“We expect Henry to catch Major League games this season,” Cherington said. “We’ll leave that to the staff.”
It seems that Davis won’t be the only heralded prospect with a catching background in the Pirates’ system to get in the squat this season. Cherington expects that Endy Rodriguez, the Pirates’ No. 3 overall prospect who is currently playing for Triple-A Indianapolis, will catch MLB games this year, too.
Rodriguez has spent the entirety of the 2023 campaign in Indianapolis and after a so-so offensive start to the year, he’s really started to heat up at the plate. After hitting just a few ticks under .300 in June, Rodriguez has posted a .333/.450/.545 slash line in July with four doubles and a grand slam.
Given that the team has waited this long to call up Rodriguez, perhaps they are seeking to make it past the Aug. 1 trade deadline before doing so. It’s wishful thinking, but a silver lining of that strategy could be to see if there are any contenders in need of a veteran, defensive-minded catcher in Hedges.
Given his recent shortcomings there, though, in conjunction with how he’s hit all season, finding a taker for Hedges may prove a difficult task unless his play takes a turn in the right direction.
Stand by
with Skenes
As of Sunday afternoon, No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes remains unsigned by the Pirates. The franchise has until July 25 to sign the prized right-hander out of LSU, a timeline which by all indications Cherington expects won’t be much of an issue.
“We’re certainly hopeful,” Cherington said. “I think we selected him with a combined feeling with Paul that this is something we want to go into together.”
Based on Cherington’s comments, it seems like there must have been some sort of understanding between the two sides prior to the draft about Skenes’ intrigue with signing with the Pirates. Cherington said that prior to the draft starting, the Pirates were able to converse with Skenes, perhaps giving them the conviction they needed to make a pick that prior to July 9 was not set in stone.
“The truth is that up until the draft started,” Cherington said. “We had not made a decision.”
Corrections
for Castro
In order to make room for Andrew McCutchen prior to Sunday afternoon’s game, the Pirates optioned Rodolfo Castro to Triple-A. Over the past few weeks, Castro’s playing time had become all but nonexistent, considering he only got 10 at-bats in July after going 10 for 58 with two extra-base hits in June.
Not only had Castro’s production dropped off considerably at the plate, but the switch-hitter has also been subject to some sizable splits. Castro’s hitting .290 with six home runs as a righty but just .176 with two extra-base hits from the left side in 116 plate appearances.