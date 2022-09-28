HYDE —Clearfield sophomore Hannah Glunt recorded her 500th career assist Wednesday in the Lady Bison’s three-set loss to Tyrone.
The Lady Eagles won by scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-11.
“The first two sets were very competitive against a very good Tyrone team,” Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor said.
Glunt notched seven assists and four service points for the Lady Bison.
“She has been a workhorse for this team the past two years,” Bailor said of Glunt. “We are expecting her to only continue to grow and continue to lead this team to success.”
Gabby Henry and Ruby Singleton each recorded four kills and Sam Campolong had six service points.
Clearfield slipped to 4-7 overall. The Lady Bison are back in action Monday at Brookville.