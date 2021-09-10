FLINTON — The Glendale football team was informed on Friday morning that their game with Everett would need to be cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols happening at Everett.
Vikings athletic director John Matchock spent the morning trying to find another game for the team but was unsuccessful.
Glendale will receive a forfeit due to the rules put in place by District 6 regarding COVID-19 cancellations.
The Vikings weren’t the only team who were left without an opponent on Friday night.
In District 10, Oil City was forced to cancel its game with Wilimington due to not having enough players because of COVID-19 quarantining and contract tracing.
In District 4, Hughesville was scheduled to play Wellsboro, but had its game cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Hughesville tried to reschedule with District 5 school North Star, which had its game with Conemaugh Valley cancelled after COVID issues at CVHS, but travel logistics between the schools, which are 190 miles apart, could not be finalized.
North Star did end up finding an opponent in Windber, who found out on Thursday night that their game against Conemaugh Township was cancelled.
The issues didn’t end there for that part of the state. Tussey Mountain cancelled its game with Mount Union scheduled for tonight.
Union and Bucktail were also cancelled due to COVID protocols.
Glendale plays Curwensville next week at 7 p.m.