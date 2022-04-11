WESTOVER — The Glendale softball team pounded out 10 hits in a 20-1 victory over Harmony in three innings on Monday.
Jillian Taylor had three RBIs on the day as well as a double, while Kelly Kasaback and Abbey Williams each had two RBIs.
Madison Peterson had two hits and scored three times, while Ariann Richards had three runs scored and a stolen base.
Riley Best picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing no hits and striking out seven.
Harmony’s lone run scored on an error. Sydney Winings reached on a walk and scored in the first inning.
The Lady Owls’ Jaylee Beck took the loss.
Harmony fell to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Owls host Williamsburg on Wednesday.
Glendale improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the MVL.
The Lady Vikings host Mount Union today.
Glendale—20
Best 1200, McNitt 0000, Noel 2211, Ko. Cavalet 0000, C. Richards 0000, Peterson 2321, Sutton 0100, Buterbaugh 3331, Ka. Cavalet 1211, Kasaback 1212, Taylor 1113, Williams 1112, Rydbom 0000, A. Richards 0300. Totals: 12-20-10-12.
Harmony—1
Winings 1100, Peace 1000, Beck 0000, Sward 1000, Yarnell 1000, Cunkleman 1000, Sheredy 0000, Oldaker 1000, Lynch 0000, Arnold 1000. Totals: 7-1-0-0.
Score by Innings
Glendale (14)42—20 10 2
Harmony 100— 1 0 1
LOB—Glendale 3, Harmony 1. 2B—Peterson, Taylor. HBP—Best, Ka. Cavalet, Ko. Cavalet, Kasaback, C. Richards, Sutton. Peace. SB—A. Richards. CS—Beck. PO—Peace.
Pitching
Glendale: Best—3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Harmony: Beck—2 IP, 4 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 9 BB, 1 SO. Oldaker—1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Best (1-0). LP—Beck (0-2).