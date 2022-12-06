FLINTON — The Glendale wrestling team toppled visiting Marion Center 45-15 on Tuesday night.

The Vikings picked up two falls on the night, at 172 with Zeke Dubler, who pinned his opponent in 1:05, and at 285, where Daniel Williams pinned Collin Anderson in 1:07.

Nate Storm, Ryder Krise, Malachi Richards, Brady Vereshack and Britton Spangle all received forfeits.

Dayton John downed the Stingers’ Camden Stewart 7-2.

There was a double forfeit at both 107 and 114.

Glendale 45, Marion Center 15

107—No match.

114—No match.

121—Griffin Tinsman, MC, dec. Ethan Gilbey, G, 9-4. (0-3).

127—Nate Storm, G, won by forfeit. (6-3).

133—Ryder Krise, G, won by forfeit. (12-3).

139—Dayton Johnson, G, dec. Camden Stewart, MC, 7-2. (15-3).

145—Liam Cornetto, MC, pinned Zach Vereshack, G, 3:09. (15-9).

152—Gage Heilbrun, MC, pinned George Campbell, G, 5:00. (15-15).

160—Malachi Richards, G, won by forfeit. (21-15).

172—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Issac Base, MC, 1;05. (27-15).

189—Brady Vereshack, G, won by forfeit. (33-15).

215—Britton Spangle, G, won by forfeit. (39-15).

285—Daniel Williams, G, pinned Collin Anderson, MC, 1:07. (45-15).

