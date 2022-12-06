FLINTON — The Glendale wrestling team toppled visiting Marion Center 45-15 on Tuesday night.
The Vikings picked up two falls on the night, at 172 with Zeke Dubler, who pinned his opponent in 1:05, and at 285, where Daniel Williams pinned Collin Anderson in 1:07.
Nate Storm, Ryder Krise, Malachi Richards, Brady Vereshack and Britton Spangle all received forfeits.
Dayton John downed the Stingers’ Camden Stewart 7-2.
There was a double forfeit at both 107 and 114.
Glendale 45, Marion Center 15
107—No match.
114—No match.
121—Griffin Tinsman, MC, dec. Ethan Gilbey, G, 9-4. (0-3).
127—Nate Storm, G, won by forfeit. (6-3).
133—Ryder Krise, G, won by forfeit. (12-3).
139—Dayton Johnson, G, dec. Camden Stewart, MC, 7-2. (15-3).
145—Liam Cornetto, MC, pinned Zach Vereshack, G, 3:09. (15-9).
152—Gage Heilbrun, MC, pinned George Campbell, G, 5:00. (15-15).
160—Malachi Richards, G, won by forfeit. (21-15).
172—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Issac Base, MC, 1;05. (27-15).
189—Brady Vereshack, G, won by forfeit. (33-15).
215—Britton Spangle, G, won by forfeit. (39-15).
285—Daniel Williams, G, pinned Collin Anderson, MC, 1:07. (45-15).