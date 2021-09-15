FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team dropped to 3-1 Wednesday with a four-set loss to visiting Purchase Line.
The Lady Dragons won 25-18, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-23.
Sam Cherry led Glendale at the line with 13 service points, while adding seven kills.
Alyssa Sinclair paced the Lady Vikings at the net with nine kills and three blocks. Jillian Taylor and Riley Best added four kills each.
Bailey Wimberly recorded seven service points, as did Hanna Noel, who registered nine assists as well.
The Lady Vikings won the jayvee game 25-15, 25-23 to improve to 4-0.
Glendale visits West Branch today.