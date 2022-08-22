FLINTON — With five letterwinners back from its 12-8 playoff campaign in 2021, the Glendale volleyball team is hoping to get back to the postseason for the second straight year.
“The girls have set some lofty goals and are striving to achieve them,” said Lady Vikings head coach Brenda Hewitt.
Back are Progressland second teamer Alyssa Sinclair, along with Riley Best, Jillian Taylor, Kaprice Cavalet and Alyvia Rutter.
“The letterwinners have definitely stepped up into leadership roles,” Hewitt said. “They are pushing each other to get better on a daily basis.”
The Lady Vikings fell in the first round of the District 6 Class A playoffs to Purchase Line in four sets.
That team graduated nine seniors, including Progressland honorable mentions Bailee Wimberly and Samantha Cherry.
And despite the large roster shift, the Lady Vikings are determined to keep improving.
“The overall work ethic of this group of girls amazes me,” said Hewitt. “It doesn’t matter what skill we’re working on they are 100 percent committed to doing their best.”
Glendale has eight seniors this season in Best, Rutter, Sinclair, Taylor, Ava Krause, Payton McCully, Jocelyn Mooney and Gianna Romano.
The junior class only has six members, including Kaprice Cavalet, Koltlyn Cavalet, Tierra Ewing, Skylar Franchok, Emily Knarr and Caitlyn Rydbom.
Five sophomores are also on the team in Emma Dudurich, Jen Lubert, Jenna Monahan, Sophia Romano and Ava Weld.
Hewitt said she has been impressed with the group so far, saying that she is most proud of the unity of this group.
The Lady Vikings will find strength in the serving, something that was a big up side for them last year.
“We focus a lot of serving because it’s a main part of the game,” Hewitt said.
The team has also been working hard on its defense as well.
“We’ve been working on passing quite a bit, as well as defensive coverages,” said Hewitt.
The goals for the team are simple — play their best each game and go further in the postseason.
Hewitt will be assisted by Gregg Mazenko and volunteer Kristen Hewitt.
Roster
Seniors
*Riley Best, Ava Krause, Payton McCully, Jocelyn Mooney, Gianna Romano, *Alyvia Rutter, *Alyssa Sinclair, *Jillian Taylor.
Juniors
*Kaprice Cavalet, Koltlyn Cavalet, Tierra Ewing, Skylar Frankchok, Emily Knarr, Caitlyn Rydbom.
Sophomores
Emma Dudurich, Jen Lubert, Jenna Monahan, Sophia Romano, Ava Weld.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
6—at Mount Union. 8—Juniata Valley. 13—at Moshannon Valley. 15—Williamsburg. 20—West Branch. 22—Bellwood-Antis. 26—at Tussey Mountain. 27—at Curwensville. 28—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 29—Mount Union.
October
4—at Juniata Valley. 6—Moshannon Valley. 8—at Windber Tournament, 9 a.m. 11—at Williamsburg. 13—at West Branch. 18—at Bellwood-Antis. 20—Curwensville.
Matches begin at 7 p.m. unless stated.