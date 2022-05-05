FLINTON — The Glendale softball team defeated visiting Moshannon Valley 11-1 in five innings on Thursday.
Hanna Noel pitched all five innings for the Lady Vikings, giving up just three hits and an unearned run while striking out nine.
Noel also had a homer and two RBIs, while Madison Peterson had a homer, two RBIs and scored twice.
Ariann Richards knocked in two runs and Riley Best scored twice.
Moshannon Valley’s Abby Gilson had a double and an RBI, while Maddie Gresh and Justise Hertlein had the only other hits.
Gabby Moore was hung with the loss for the Damsels, her first of the season.
Glendale improved to 10-1 overall, 6-0 in the Inter County Conference and 5-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Vikings travel to Curwensville on Monday.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 3-7 overall, 2-7 in the ICC and 1-5 in the MVL. The Damsels host Bishop Guilfoyle today.
Moshannon Valley—1
Gilson 2b 3011, McCoy ss 2000, Daniel 3b 2000, Gresh 1b 2010, Martin cf 2000, Domanick c 2000, Fox rf 1000, Berg rf 1000, Hertlein dp 2110, Agans lf 2000, Moore p 0000. Totals: 19-1-3-1.
Glendale—11
Best cf 3210, Noel p 3112, Peterson ss 2212, Buterbaugh 3b 3110, Ko. Cavalet 3b 0000, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3111, Sutton 2b 0000, Kasaback lf 1000, Taylor lf 2110, A. Richards rf-lf 3112, McNitt rf 0000, Williams 1b 2111, C. Richards c 2111.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 001 00— 1 3 4
Glendale 515 0x—11 9 1
Errors—Martin 2, Domanick, Fox. Williams. LOB—Moshannon Valley 3, Glendale 3. 2B—Gilson. Best. HR—Noel, Peterson. HBP—Peterson, Williams. SB—Taylor, Williams.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Moore—4 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Glendale: Noel—5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Noel (4-1). LP—Moore (0-1).