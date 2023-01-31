HOUTZDALE — Glendale received four forfeits and won five of the six bouts on the mat in a 43-22 victory on Tuesday.
The match featured several close bouts, including at 172, where the Vikings’ Brady Vereshack defeated the Knights’ Dom Moore 3-1 in sudden victory.
Glendale’s Britton Spangle earned a 3-2 decision over Tyler Lobb at 215, while at heavyweight, the Vikes’ Daniel Williams topped Connor Williams 3-1.
Forfeits went to Glendale’s Malachi Richards (152), Zeke Dubler (160), Ryder Krise (127) and Zach Vereshack (145).
Moshannon Valley’s Autumn Shoff (107), Mya Walstrom (114) and Lucas Yarger (133) also garnered forfeit wins.
The Vikings also got a major decision from Dravin Beatty.
The Knights’ lone win on the mat came at 139, where Nick Albright downed Dylan Fyock 9-0.
Glendale improved to 10-9. The Vikings travel to United tonight.
Moshannon Valley fell to 2-15. The Knights head to the Juniata Valley Tournament on Saturday.
Glendale 43,
Moshannon Valley 22
152—Malachi Richards, G, won by forfeit. (6-0).
160—Zeke Dubler, G, won by forfeit. (12-0).
172—Brady Vereshack, G, dec. Dominic Moore, MV, 3-1 SV. (15-0).
189—Dravin Beatty, G, maj. dec. Wyatt Lomison, MV, 11-2. (19-0).
215—Britton Spangle, G, dec. Tyler Lobb, MV, 3-2. (22-0).
285—Daniel Williams, G, dec. Connor Williams, MV, 3-1. (25-0).
107—Autumn Shoff, MV, won by forfeit. (25-6).
114—Mya Walstrom, MV, won by forfeit. (25-12).
121—Nate Storm, MV, pinned Roman Faulds, MV, 4:43. (31-12).
127—Ryder Krise, G, won by forfeit. (37-12).
133—Lucas Yarger, MV, won by forfeit. (37-18).
139—Nick Albright, MV, maj. dec. Dylan Fyock, G, 9-0. (37-22).
145—Zach Vereshack, G, won by forfeit. (43-22).