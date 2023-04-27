FLINTON — The Glendale softball team improved to 13-2 overall with a 15-0 pasting of Bellwood-Antis in four innings on Thursday afternoon.
Riley Best led the Lady Vikings, going 2-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored. She had a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Kaprice Cavalet added two hits and two RBIs, as did Jillian Taylor. Madison Peterson, Ava Weld and Alyssa Sinclair each had two hits.
Best also picked up the win, allowing just two hits, while striking out seven.
Glendale improved to 10-0 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Vikings travel to Juniata Valley on Monday.
Bellwood-Antis—0
Martin ss 2010, McKee 2b 2010, Quick cf 2000, Snyder c 2000, Kyle 3b 2000, Hinish rf 2000, Snyder p 1000, Gorman 1b 0000, Bardell lf 1000. Totals: 14-0-2-0.
Glendale—15
Best p 4225, Peterson cf 3221, Ka. Cavalet 2b 2122, Buterbaugh 3b 3011, Romano pr 0100, Weld rf 2320, Kasaback lf 2201, Taylor ss 3222, Rydbom c 1001, Sinclair 1b 3221. Totals: 23-15-13-14.
Score by Innings
Bellwood 000 0— 0 2 2
Glendale 052 8—15 13 0
Errors—Kyle, Quick. 2B—Peterson. HR—Best. SF—Rydbom. SB—Romano, Weld, Kasaback.
Pitching
Belllwood-Antis: Snyder—13 H, 15 R, 14 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO.
Glendale: Best—4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Best (4-1). LP—Snyder.