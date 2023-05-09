FLINTON — The Glendale baseball team improved to 4-11 overall and 4-8 in the Inter County Conference with a 9-4 victory over Curwensville on Tuesday.
The Vikings were led by Mason Peterson, who had three hits, including two doubles, scored three times and had two RBIs.
Jimmy Sutton added two hits, including a double, and knocked in three runs.
Peterson got the win, allowing just two walks and four hits in six innings.
Glendale improved to 5-10 overall and 4-8 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings host West Branch Thursday.
Juniata Valley—4
Rodkey cf-p 2100, Couch p-cf 2000, Buckley ss 4112, Robinson c 3000, Harbst 2b 3010, Diehl lf 3011, Dick 3b 3000, Edwards 1b 3100, Gibson rf 2121. Totals: 25-4-5-4.
Glendale—9
Davis cf 3110, Misiura p-1b 2200, Peterson 1b-p 4332, Spangle 3b 3210, Holes ss 2002, Sutton lf 3123, McGarvey 2b 3011, Potutschnig c 4021, Lukehart rf 4010. Totals: 28-9-11-9.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 200 200 0—4 5 0
Glendale 005 202 x—9 11 1
LOB—Juniata Valley 8, Glendale 9. 2B—Buckley, Gibson. Peterson 2, Sutton. SAC—Couch. Holes. HBP—Robinson. Misiura. SB—Diehl, Rodkey. Spangle, Potutschnig, Davis, Holes. CS—Gibson.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Couch—2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO. Rodkey—4 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Glendale: Misiura—1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. Peterson—6 IP, 4 H, 2 R 0 ER, 1 SO, 4 BB.
WP—Peterson (1-3). LP—Couch.