HUNTINGDON — Penn Cambria earned some key wins early on in its District 6 Class 2A Duals first-round match against Glendale, and the Vikings couldn’t catch up.
The Vikings battled back to within six points, but Penn Cambria star Trent Hoover recorded a pin at 126 to clinch a 39-33 win on Tuesday night at Huntingdon High School.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Glendale coach Brian Storm said. “We knew we were going to have to pull off some good wins. Some matches just didn’t go our way.”
Penn Cambria later lost a 35-34 nailbiter to Huntingdon.
Glendale gave up pins and a forfeit in the three bouts from 138 to 152 before Zeke Dubler stopped the run with a pin in 1:37.
PC chose to forfeit to Suds Dubler and move Jon Wolford up to 189 to receive a forfeit.
In a key bout at 215, Penn Cambria’s Austin Wagner moved up to 215 and eked out a 3-0 win over Britton Spangle, making the score 27-12.
“I thought Britton wrestled well against Wagner,” Storm said. “Wagner is tough.”
After Glendale’s Brock Smeal edged Nick Summerville, 6-4, at 285, the teams exchanged forfeits to make the score 33-21.
Glendale’s Nate Storm got his team to within six with a pin in 2:33, but Hoover pinned Zack Vereshack in 58 seconds.
“Zach wrestled hard,” Storm said. “Hoover is just good.”
George Campbell closed it out with a pin at 132.
“Now we have two and a half weeks until districts,” Storm said. “We can work on stuff and heal too.”
Penn Cambria 39,
Glendale 33
138—Talko, PC, pinned Johnson, 3:25; 145—Mardula, PC, pinned Richards, :53; 152—McCloskey, PC, won by forfeit; 160—Z. Dubler, G, pinned Little, 1:37; 172—S. Dubler, G, won by forfeit; 189—Wolford, PC, won by forfeit; 215—Wagner, PC, dec. Spangle, 3-0
285—Smeal, G, dec. Summerville, 6-4; 106—Chyr, PC, won by forfeit; 113—Krise, G, won by forfeit; 120—Storm, G, pinned Mallory, 2:33; 126—Hoover, PC, pinned Vereshack, :58; 132—Campbell, G, pinned Coukart, 3:28.
Records: Glendale (12-8); Penn Cambria (13-4)