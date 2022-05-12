ALEXANDRIA — The Glendale baseball team fell to Juniata Valley 11-1 on Friday in six innings.
The Vikings took a 1-0 lead after the first, but it was all Hornets from there, as they tied the game in the second before going ahead for good in the third.
Bryson Davis led Glendale with two hits and an RBI.
Landen McGarvey took the loss, allowing one earned runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings of work.
Glendale dropped to 0-15 overall and 0-12 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings travel to West Branch on Monday.
Glendale—1
Potutschnig 2100, Misiura 2000, Holes 2000, Davis 3021, Lukehart 3000, Ruffaner 1000, Sutton 1000, Kitko 1000, McGarvey 3000. Totals: 19-1-2-1.
Juniata Valley—11
Woodring 4000, Buckley pr 0100, Morningstar 2200, Johnson 4231, Allison 2101, Wilson 2123, Robinson 0000, Sodmont 4013, Beck 4021, Hoover 0000, Soder 2000, Rowe 0100, Miller 3200, Rodkey 0000, Diehl 0100, Edwards 0000. Totals: 27-11-8-9.
Score by Innings
Glendale 100 000— 1 2 6
Juniata Valley 013 304—11 8 1
Errors—Kitko, McGarvey, Ruffaner 4. Sodmont. LOB—Glendale 9, Juniata Valley 6. 2B—Beck. SAC—Sutton, Holes. SF—Allison. HBP— Sutton, Misiura, Ruffaner 2. Morningstar, Wilson. SB—Johnson, Miller, Rodkey.
Pitching
Glendale: McGarvey—2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Misiura—2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
Juniata Valley: Edwards—4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO. Rodkey—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Edwards. LP— McGarvey (0-5).