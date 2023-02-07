FLINTON — The Glendale basketball team fell to visiting Juniata Valley 91-32 on Tuesday night.
Joey Kitko led the Vikings with 13 points, while Logan Cree added 12.
Glendale fell to 4-16 overall and 3-10 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings travel to Marion Center on Thursday.
Juniata Valley—91
Diehl 2 2-2 7, Robinson 2 0-0 4, McFadden 1 0-0 2, Edwards 6 0-0 12, Mattas 10 0-0 24, Beck 5 0-0 14, Bark 2 1-2 6, Musser 0 0-0 0, Rand 4 3-3 11, Chavez 3 0-0 9, Cook 1 0-0 2, Baumia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 36 6-7 91.
Glendale—32
Cree 4 4-4 12, McGarvey 1 0-0 3, Kitko 5 3-4 13, Miller 0 0-0 0, Mooney 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Frowner 1 0-0 3, Dreibelbis 0 1-2 1, Knotts 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-10 32.
Three-pointers: Diehl, Mattas 6, Beck 4, Bark, Chavez 3. McGarvey, Frowner.
Score by Quarters
Juniata Valley 28 29 21 13—91
Glendale 13 5 8 6—32