FLINTON — The Glendale baseball team fell to Bellwood-Antis 13-3 on Tuesday in six innings.
Bryson Davis had a hit and knocked in a run, while Troy Misiura had an RBI.
Landen McGarvey took the loss.
Glendale dropped to 0-11 overall and 0-9 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings play Portage on Thursday at the Curve Classic in Altoona.
Bellwood-Antis—13
Kost 2b 5232, Bardell 2b 0000, Dorminy cf 5122, Gibbons cf 0000, Walls p 1000, Ridgway p 1000, Guyer dh 3121, Luensmann rf 3010, Pier 1b 3221, Kovac 3b 3210, Swogger rf 4222, Johnston lf 0000, Nycum c 4222, Berkowitz ss 3121. Totals: 35-13-17-11.
Glendale—3
Holes 1b-cf-1b 1200, Potutschnig c 3110, Misiura ss 2001, Davis cf-p-cf 2011, Ruffaner 3b 2000, Gallaher 3b 1000, McGarvey p-1b 1000, Lukehart lf-cf-lf 2000, Rivera ph 1000, Sutton 2b 3000, Kitko rf 0000, Visnofsky rf 2000, Fishel rf 0000. Totals: 20-3-2-2.
Score by Innings
Bellwood-Antis 127 102—13 17 1
Glendale 100 020— 3 2 3
LOB—Bellwood-Antis 9, Glendale 6. 2B—Guyer, Dorminy, Luensmann, Berkowitz, Kovac. 3B—Swogger. HR—Nycum. SB—Nycum, Kost 2. Misiura, Davis 2, Holes 2.
Pitching
Bellwood-Antis: C. Walls—1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Ridgway—5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO.
Glendale: McGarvey—2 2/3 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. Davis—2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Lukehart—1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Ridgway. LP—McGarvey (0-4).