FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team features seven letterwinners this season under first-year head coach Brian Kuhn.
But the Lady Vikings will have to fill a big hole left by Progressland Player of the Year Kyla Campbell.
Campbell, who moved out of the school district, averaged 15.2 points per game and was a near 73 percent free throw shooter.
“We lost some key players from last year’s team,” said Kuhn. “We lost both our top scorer and some senior leadership. Those are going to be two things that are hard to replace.”
The Lady Vikings have the experience to plug those holes, however, with seniors Ariann Richards and Cindy Richards returning, as well as juniors Riley Best, Casey Kuhn, Briann Kuhn and Alyssa Sinclair back. Sophomore Kaprice Cavalet also returns.
“This is a young team,” said Coach Kuhn. “I think we have a strong junior class with three returning starters in point guard Casey Kuhn, guard Riley Best and forward Alyssa Sinclair. I am expecting a lot from this trio. Their leadership will help our players understand the new system better.”
That new offensive system is designed to make the Lady Vikings a more well-rounded team.
“We have been focusing on the new offense, which should provide balanced scoring.”
Glendale hopes to stay aggressive on defense as in year’s past, forcing turnovers and turning them into points.
Coach Kuhn said the team has been working hard in practice and has been improving day by day.
That includes a group of four freshmen and four sophomores, along with newcomer Minyhah Easterling, a junior.
“I think we have a chance to have a successful season,” said Coach Kuhn. “We have set our team goals high. We want to have a winning record and get back to the District 6 playoffs.”
Kuhn will be assisted by Scott Thompson.
The Lady Vikings open the season on Friday, hosting Blacklick Valley.
Roster
Seniors
*Ariann Richards, *Cindy Richards.
Juniors
*Riley Best, Minyhah Easterling, *Breann Kuhn, *Casey Kuhn, *Alyssa Sinclair.
Sophomores
*Kaprice Cavalet, Makenna Holes, Caitlyn Rydbom, Jenna Sutton.
Freshmen
Lexy Johns, Madison Peterson, Karlee Reed, Mya Moreu.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
10—Blacklick Valley. 14—at Bellwood-Antis. 17—at Williamsburg. 21—at Curwensville, 7:15 p.m. 28—vs. Bishop Carroll at Williamsburg Christmas Tournament, 6 p.m. 29—vs. TBA at Williamsburg Christmas Tournament, TBA.
January
4—Mount Union, 6:30 p.m. 6—at Harmony. 7—at West Branch. 11—Moshannon Valley. 12—DuBois Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m. 14—at Juniata Valley. 17—at Johnstown Christian, 5:30 p.m. 19—Northern Bedford,7:15 p.m. 20—Bellwood-Antis. 24—Williamsburg. 27—Curwensville. 31—at Mount Union.
February
3—West Branch. 4—Harmony. 7—at Moshannon Valley. 10—Juniata Valley.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.