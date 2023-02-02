FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team had two players in double figures in a 50-12 victory over Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
The Lady Vikings’ Minyhah Easterling led all scorers with 26 points. Teammate Alyssa Sinclair added 12.
The win sealed the Moshannon Valley League title for Glendale.
Ella Berg was the top scorer for the Damsels with six points.
Glendale improved to 14-5 overall, 8-4 in the Inter County Conference and 7-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Vikings travel to Harmony tonight.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 7-12 overall, 3-9 in the ICC and 4-3 in the MVL. The Damsels host Williamsburg on Monday.
Moshannon Valley—12
Demko 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, T. Martin 0 0-2 0, L. Martin 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, McCoy 1 0-0 2, Clarkson 1 0-0 3, Berg 2 0-0 6, Wharton 0 1-2 1, Mihalko 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-2 0. Totals: 5 1-6 12.
Glendale—50
Easterling 13 0-1 26, C. Kuhn 1 0-0 3, Sinclair 6 0-0 12, Peterson 3 0-0 7, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Cavalet 0 0-2 0, Holes 1 0-0 2, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Simmers 0 0-0 0, Fontanella 0 0-0 0, Markle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 0-3 50.
Three-pointers: Clarkson, Berg 2. C. Kuhn, Peterson.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 4 3 2 3—12
Glendale 15 12 14 9—50