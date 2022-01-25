FLINTON — The Glendale wrestling team picked up a fall from George Campbell at 132 on Tuesday night to seal a 36-30 victory over visiting Tussey Mountain.
The Vikings had just two wins on the mat, with the rest of their points coming via forfeit.
Campbell pinned Luke Brumbaugh in 3:29, while Britton Spangle pinned Phillip Brode in six seconds at 215.
Zeke Dubler, Suds Dubler, Sam Cherry and Ryder Krise all received forfeits.
Glendale improved to 11-6 and host United this evening.
Glendale 36,
Tussey Mountain 30
145—Kenneth Sheeder, TM, pinned Dayton Johnson, G, :50. (0-6).
152—Ezra Masood, TM, pinned Malachi Richards, G, :45. (0-12).
160—Zeke Dubler, G, won by forfeit. (6-12).
172—Suds Dubler, G, won by forfeit. (12-12).
189—No match. (12-12).
215—Britton Spangle, G, pinned Phillip Brode, TM, :06. (18-12).
285—Matt Watkins, TM, pinned Brock Smeal, G, 1:15. (18-18).
106—No match. (18-18).
113—Ryder Krise, G, won by forfeit. (24-18).
120—Sam Cherry, G, won by forfeit. (30-18).
126—Trevor Husick, TM, pinned Nate Storm, G, 1:12. (30-24).
132—George Campbell, G, pinned Luke Brumbaugh, TM, 3:29. (36-24).
138—Chad Weist, TM, won by forfeit. (36-30).