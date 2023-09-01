MEYERSDALE — Glendale found itself in position to deal damage on several occasions against Meyersdale on Friday night.
But nearly every time, the Vikings failed to capitalize in the red zone in what was a frustrating 14-6 setback to the Red Raiders.
The numbers game wasn’t in favor of Glendale either. The Vikings allowed 129 yards on the ground and were mostly spent as time ticked down in the fourth quarter.
“It plays to what our weakness is with the lower numbers and some injuries,” Glendale coach Spank Trexler said of the inability to shut down Meyersdale’s running game. “We’re not deep. I think for the most part we hung in there, but they were consistent with what they did and it definitely physically wore us down.”
Despite struggling to sustain drives for the vast majority of the evening, the Vikings hung around late thanks to exceptional special teams play.
Glendale blocked a punt right off the foot of Meyersdale senior punter Blake Marteeny with under two and a half minutes to go and recovered the loose ball at the Red Raiders 2-yard line.
After being stuffed for no gain on first-and-goal, quarterback Troy Misiura punched it in to make it 14-6 with 1:24 to play.
But a failed 2-point conversion run and an onsides kick attempt that ended up in the arms of Meyersdale’s Matthew Hainsworth enabled the Red Raiders to take two kneel downs and seal it.
Misiura, who was slow to get up after the touchdown run before eventually walking off, threw for 80 yards but was intercepted twice. He also paced Glendale on the ground, carrying 12 times for 16 yards.
Meyersdale’s Ian Brenneman racked up 94 yards rushing on 23 carries.
For the second consecutive week, he became the focal point of the offense and a significant reason as to why the Red Raiders moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2019.
“We wanted to tire them out and be able to run the ball once we figured out that it wasn’t going to be what we expected at the beginning of the game,” said Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson. “Hats off to coach Trexler and his guys. Those guys battled. That’s a tough ball team over there. We just kept at it. We stuck to the game plan, especially in the second half.”
Following a 25-yard punt return by freshman Spencer Whitfield, Meyersdale had premium field position at the Glendale 25-yard line.
Three plays later on a second-down-and-6, quarterback Lance Jones found an open Tristin Ohler, who shrugged off an arm tackle before diving into the end zone to make it 7-0 with roughly a minute to go in the first.
After forcing another punt from the Vikings, the Red Raiders capped a near six-minute drive when Jones found Ohler again for a 33-yard touchdown with a little more than four minutes before halftime.
While Meyersdale was far from efficient through the air, Jones was perfect on the two throws he needed to make to provide the winning margin.
“Lance is a gamer,” said Donaldson. “His football intelligence is through the roof. We love having him at quarterback. He’s done a really good job for us.”