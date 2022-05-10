MOUNT UNION — The Glendale softball team rapped 11 hits, while limiting host Mount Union to four Tuesday in a 7-1 victory.
Riley Best was 3-for-4 with a double and a 2-run home run to lead the charge.
Madison Peterson and Alyson Buterbaugh each added two hits.
Peterson was also the winning pitcher. She gave up just an unearned run on four hits, while walking one batter and striking out six.
The Lady Vikings improved to 12-1 overall and remained unbeaten in the Inter County Conference at 9-0.
Glendale hosts West Branch today.
Glendale—7
Best ss 4332, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3100, Peterson p 4020, Buterbaugh 3b 4021, Sutton pr 0100, Taylor rf 4011, Kasaback cf 2111, Ko. Cavalet dp 3011, Williams 1b 4111, Rydbom c 4000. Totals: 32-7-11-7.
Mount Union—1
Gardner 2b 4010, Smith cf 3020, Crisswell c 3000, Sheeder rf 3000, Yocum p 2000, Williams ss 3000, Brodbeck dp-1b 3000, Dimoff 1b 3000, Cramer lf 3010, Trego cr 0100, Detwiler (flex) 3b 0000. Totals: 27-1-4-0.
Score by Innings
Glendale 213 100 0—7 11 3
Mount Union 100 000 0—1 4 2
Errors—Best 2, Ka. Cavalet; Cramer, Yocum. LOB—Glendale 8, Mount Union 6. 2B—Best. HR—Best (1 on, 3rd). SAC—Ko. Cavalet. SB—Peterson; Smith, Trego, Yocum.
Pitching
Glendale: Peterson—7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Mount Union: Yocum—7 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Peterson (5-0). LP—Yocum.